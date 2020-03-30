Beginning Tuesday, a health directive in Sarpy and Cass Counties will require a 6-foot distance between people at gatherings or businesses to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

If a 6-foot distance can’t be maintained, then businesses — including tattoo parlors, massage therapy businesses, barber shops and beauty and nail salons — must close.

The order by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and last until April 30, unless changed by officials.

Affected businesses could remain open to sell products, said Sarpy County spokeswoman Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett. But many won’t be able to provide their primary services.

“There’s no way to wash someone’s hair from 6 feet away,” she said. “There’s no way to get a tattoo from 6 feet away.”

Parts of the order match directives issued in Douglas County and by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that prohibit most gatherings of 10 or more people. That includes places like gyms and day cares as well as events such as weddings and funerals.

“While we understand the hardship these restrictions put on dedicated, hardworking service professionals in our community, this is the right decision to help slow the spread of the virus,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “We highly encourage businesses to shut down as soon as possible, as we will begin enforcing this on Tuesday.”

If a venue is subdivided by physical walls or “sufficient airspace,” each area may contain 10 people, the order states.

Sarpy County reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday evening, bringing the county’s total to 13.

Those two cases are people in their 30s and 40s, according to a county spokeswoman.

Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said during a press conference Tuesday that those two cases bring the department’s jurisdictional total to 15 cases — five of which have been deemed community spread cases.

As of Sunday evening, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had tested 242 people in Sarpy County and 32 in Cass.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike on Tuesday commended people for following guidelines to stay at home and social distance from one another.

“We need participation from all our citizens,” Hike said.