A new COVID-19 testing site has been set up in a former grocery store parking lot at 50th and G Streets.

The South Omaha Drive-thru Clinic will operate seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

The effort is the result of a partnership involving the Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Health Center, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

People who are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.

The testing is free.

Advanced registration is preferred, but it's not required. Assistance will be provided at the site to make sure no one is turned away.

To speed up the process, people can register online at https://is.gd/sohatest.

Our best staff images from June 2020

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email