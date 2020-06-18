A new COVID-19 testing site has been set up in a former grocery store parking lot at 50th and G Streets.
The South Omaha Drive-thru Clinic will operate seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
The effort is the result of a partnership involving the Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Health Center, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
People who are experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms or has tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.
Advanced registration is preferred, but it's not required. Assistance will be provided at the site to make sure no one is turned away.
Our best staff images from June 2020
Lake Walk
Sun
Remember
New Paint
You will not beat Nebraska
LGBTQA
Black Lives Matter
Miss you CWS
Rally
Protest
Hug
Rally
Fire
Police
Protest
Protest
Protester
Protest
Police
20200601_new_bestofjune_11
Police
Protests
March
Protests
Flower
Protests
Flowers
Protester
Protests
Sen. Ernie Chambers
March
Mural
March
Rally
March
Rally
March
Rally
Rally
Zoo
Black Lives Matter
Rainbow
Splash Pad
