The latest reported cases of coronavirus disease in Nebraska involve two women in eastern Nebraska.

A woman in her 90s in Washington County and a woman in her 50s in Saunders County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Three Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Both women with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are self-isolating and under observation, the health department said. Officials have started to investigate the people with whom they have been in contact who may have been exposed.

The report marks the first confirmed case in Saunders County and the third in Washington County.

The additional confirmed cases bring the statewide total in Nebraska to 64. Iowa is reporting 124 cases, including two in Pottawattamie County.

The Douglas County Health Department released more information Tuesday about four cases announced Monday night, including a new case of community spread. A case is considered community spread when the cause of transmission is unknown — someone tests positive who hasn't traveled recently or been in contact with another person with COVID-19.

Those cases involve one woman in her 30s and three men ranging in age from their 40s to their 70s. One person has been hospitalized.

Douglas County had 38 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night, including three cases of community spread.