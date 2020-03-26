Health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the known number of cases in Nebraska to 81.

Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour announced that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 44.

Sarpy County health officials reported two new cases, bringing that county's total to eight.

The South Heartland District Health Department reported two cases. One involves a man in his 40s who is currently hospitalized in Adams County. The other is a man in his 50s who is a Colorado resident currently hospitalized in Adams County.

Kearney County reported one case, a man in his 20s who is self-isolating.

Two Buffalo County residents tested positive — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s who are currently hospitalized.

The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, reported two cases but did not specify which counties the cases are in.