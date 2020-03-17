20200226_new_drugtrial_1

This image from a scanning electron microscope shows the novel coronavirus (the round objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. This coronavirus causes the disease known as COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday — in northeast Nebraska and Sarpy County. 

A Sarpy County man in his 30s has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Health officials with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said he was in close contact with an out-of-state business traveler who also tested positive for the virus. This is the first confirmed case in Sarpy County. 

The man has been self-isolating at home since Friday. 

The North Central District Health Department also said a Knox County resident in his 30s has tested positive. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19, according to the department. He is self-isolating at home.

The Knox County man is the second case in northeast Nebraska. The other is a 16-year-old boy from Crofton, also in Knox County, who was discharged Monday from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 cases have been reported in Nebraska.

The North Central District Health Department has begun investigating the man's contact with others to assess their risk. All people identified as close contacts will be asked to stay home and will be monitored by medical professionals.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the department was aware of the following public places the man visited: 

• Sunday (March 15) from 9:30-11:30 a.m., the Bloomfield Country Market.

• Saturday (March 14) from 1-4 p.m., the Hooper Dollar General.

These are considered low-risk exposures, according to the health department. The risk to the general community also is low. People in the area are asked to watch for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, you are asked to call your doctor.

