Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt addresses questions about schools and COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, at the Nebraska State Capitol.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt thought last year’s historic flooding was about the worst disaster that could hit the state.

The flooding closed schools and disrupted the lives of thousands of students at almost 200 schools.

Fast forward one year.

Every school in the state is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

About 366,000 schoolkids in 1,200 schools are learning from home.

Friday, the State Board of Education had to meet via video conference — likely a first.

“Welcome to history,” Blomstedt told the board. “You’re making it today.”

In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has told schools to operate without students in their buildings through May 31.

The state board Friday voted 8-0 on a resolution that allows Blomstedt to submit emergency waivers to the federal government, apply for grants and “to facilitate broad flexibility for the operation of schools ...”

School districts also have been asked to submit information to the Nebraska Department of Education about how they will keep learning going now that physical schools are closed.

Blomstedt said his own son, a fourth grader, has worked on lessons provided in paper packets but also is video chatting with his teacher.

“Do you know what that means for the students?” he said. “Those are extraordinary things.”

But not every school district or family is equipped to participate in remote learning, and Blomstedt said that’s his concern right now.

“Not that schools aren’t trying to do everything that they can, just that they have their own barriers, and how do we help them overcome those?”

And what happens if the disruptions continue into the next school year?

Blomstedt his department learned from last year’s flooding.

“We need to learn from this moment," he said.

