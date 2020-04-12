We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska reported 814 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, up from 704 cases Saturday.

The state’s death total remained at 17. The two latest deaths, reported Friday afternoon, were a man and a woman, both in their 70s, who were residents of a long-term-care facility. Both died at a Hall County hospital in the Grand Island area.

More than 10,991 people had been tested in the state as of Sunday evening, and 10,158 of those tests were negative.

Douglas County continued to lead Nebraska with 242 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Hall County, which has seen a recent surge in numbers, was second-highest with 161, up from 131 Saturday. Some of those cases have come from an outbreak at a meatpacking plant.

Officials in Lincoln announced two new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing Lancaster County’s total to 54. Lancaster County has reported one death.

In Iowa, health officials Sunday reported 77 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 1,587. Seven new deaths brought the state’s total to 41.

Beginning Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin updating its coronavirus dashboard once daily at 6 p.m. It had been providing updates twice a day.

“This change aims to ensure clarity and consistency in the reporting of case numbers throughout Nebraska,” health officials said.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.