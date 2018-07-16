Ricketts and troopers
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday commended eight State Patrol troopers for the teamwork and dedication they demonstrated in a late-night relay of a rare, lifesaving medication from Omaha to a children's hospital in Colorado. Ricketts particularly praised the initiative of Lt. Matt Sutter, who got the call from the Nebraska Medical Center about 10 p.m. May 29. 

LINCOLN — The late-night relay of a rare, lifesaving medication from Omaha to a children’s hospital in Colorado earned high praise for eight Nebraska State Patrol troopers Monday.

At a press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts commended the troopers for their teamwork and dedication. He particularly praised the initiative of Lt. Matt Sutter, who got the call from the Nebraska Medical Center about 10 p.m. May 29.

Medical center officials needed a way to deliver the medication, which is usually used to treat brain infections caused by parasites, to Aurora, Colorado, as quickly as possible. But the last commercial flight of the day had left Omaha, and storms in eastern Nebraska kept smaller aircraft grounded.

Sutter set in motion a modern-day Pony Express relay. An Omaha trooper picked up the medicine at about 10:15 p.m. from the medical center and headed west.

The box was handed off to another trooper and then another and so on until it arrived in North Platte, where conditions allowed a medical transport airplane to take off. The medication arrived about five hours after it left Omaha.

On Monday, Sutter said the teamwork required for the relay is typical for the patrol. But the possibility of saving a child’s life made the job special.

“It’s a lot bigger than just a group of troopers executing a task on a given night,” he said.

Those involved with the relay were Sgt. Justin Buhlke and Troopers Tom Hicken, Sean Velte, Kevin Whetstine, Joshua Emhovick, Joe Flasnick and Warren Gibson.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

GBRODSTON
GEORGE BRODSTON

That's all very kind and good. But what could Omaha have in its hospital that could not have been found in the Fort Collins, Denver, Colorado Springs metroplex with over six million people? Or in Salt Lake City, LA, Pheonix….that had clear weather and commercial flights into Denver that could have reached its destination long before this relay could have transport it. Yet another SPONSORED FEATURE from Nebraska Medicine with the full cooperation of the hopelessly debased World Herald (which should be allowed to just go into receivership and cease to embarrass itself in this fashion).

