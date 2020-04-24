The Nebraska Crime Commission has received a $4.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In addition, more than $2.1 million has been allocated to local jurisdictions in Nebraska. Omaha, for example, received $1.15 million of that. Lincoln received about $429,000, Grand Island was awarded about $85,500, Sarpy County received $58,000 and Bellevue received $35,800.

The jurisdictions have considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with the outbreak, officials said. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

“This funding is essential to safeguard our frontline public safety officials as they go about their duties in these critical times,” said Joe Kelly, the U.S. attorney for Nebraska.

The outbreak and the public health emergency it created are reminders that even the most routine duties performed by public safety officers carry potentially grave risks, said Katharine Sullivan, principal deputy assistant U.S. attorney general.

“These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis," she said, "and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 49

