Organizers have canceled the 2020 Nebraska Science Festival that had been scheduled to begin April 3.
Although live events are canceled, organizers will hold a few virtual events online including the social media scavenger hunt. The festival is planning to schedule a science day, a few events and a keynote speaker in October.
The Nebraska Science Festival topped more than 41,000 attendees in 2019. They participated in a wide range of activities that stretched from Omaha to Scottsbluff and communities in between.
Organizers spent the past few weeks collecting information regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus on festival events, which had been scheduled through April 26. The decision to cancel was made after consultation with experts at the Nebraska Medical Center.
The Nebraska Science Festival website, at www.nescifest.com, has updated details.
