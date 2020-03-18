LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first coronavirus patient is showing some improvement but remains on a ventilator in critical condition, her father said Wednesday.

The father — whose name The World-Herald is not revealing to protect the family’s privacy — said that his 36-year-old daughter, who has been heavily sedated since her diagnosis, managed a smile after a nurse held up a telephone to her ear, and he was able to speak to her.

“The nurse said a tear rolled down her cheek when she heard me,” the father said in an email. “I updated her on the events of the past couple of weeks.”

“I take courage in the fact that she hasn’t gone backwards,” the father added, and said his daughter is “somewhat alert” when her sedation is lowered.

His daughter, who is developmentally disabled and has suffered from breathing problems since birth, was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease March 5 after suffering what she thought were migraine headaches brought on by a Special Olympics basketball game Feb. 29. She and her father had just returned from a trip to London.

The daughter has been in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center since her diagnosis. Her father and stepbrother were later diagnosed with coronavirus March 8 and have been in quarantine in their home.

The father said that he and his stepson will be “considered clear” as of Monday but that two other residents of their Omaha home, his wife and mother-in-law, will have to remain in self-quarantine seven more days “just in case there’s anything lingering.”

“They were never tested and never showed any symptoms,” the father said. In addition, the occupants of the home that he and his daughter visited in London, his 100-year-old father, a brother and his girlfriend, have all tested negative for coronavirus, the father said. It’s led him to speculate that his daughter might have caught the virus on the flight back to the U.S., or at the airport in London or Minneapolis.

“Hoping to do another talk to her today,” the father said. “She can only listen, with the tubes in her throat. The nurse said that was the most alert she had seen her. So that’s good therapy.”

The father added that neighbors and friends have provided meals and help with shopping and that a Facebook post by one of his daughter’s friends prompted a “stack” of get-well cards to pass on.

“Still amazed at the love and prayers still coming in,” he said.