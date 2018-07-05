LINCOLN — Dr. Tom Williams announced Thursday that he will retire as Nebraska’s chief medical officer and public health director. His last day will be Aug. 3.
Gov. Pete Ricketts praised the job Williams has done leading the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health during the past year and a half.
“Under his leadership, the division has supported important occupational licensing reforms, delivered professional licenses more quickly, developed new EMS guidelines and created a network of ‘Safe Sleep’ hospitals, which are educating parents on how to help their children sleep safely,” Ricketts said.
In his announcement, Williams said he had wanted to stay on the job longer but recently diagnosed macular degeneration accelerated his decision.
Macular degeneration is an incurable eye disease that is the leading cause of vision loss. It is typically age-related but can occur in younger people as well.
