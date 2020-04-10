Nebraska reported 635 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on its midday update Friday. That's 58 more than the Thursday evening number.

State officials said 9,375 tests have been conducted for the disease, and 8,719 have come back negative.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained at 15 at midday Friday.

Douglas County has the most cases listed on the Department of Health and Human Services' website with 214. Hall County is next with 116.

Earlier, Lincoln officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in that city, bringing that city's total to 49 confirmed cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating the new cases, which include three people in their 30s and a person who is in his or her 60s.

The health department is monitoring 101 people. Lancaster County has reported one death from COVID-19, 1,400 negative tests, the 49 positives and 12 tests that are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Sarpy County has the fourth-most cases, with 39. Adams County is next with 38.

Bob Glissmann

