Nebraska reported 44 more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in its midday update Thursday.

That brings the state's total to 567, up from the 523 reported Wednesday night.

Douglas County's number went from 183 to 198. Hall County, which has the second-most cases in the state, went from 69 to 84. Lancaster County's number rose from 39 to 44, and Sarpy County's number was unchanged at 38.

The total number of people tested was at 8,704, up from 8,067 Wednesday night.

