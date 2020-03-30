A Lincoln County man in his 90s has become the third person in Nebraska to die from the coronavirus.

The man had underlying health issues, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Nebraska's first two deaths involved a 59-year-old man from Omaha and a Hall County woman in her 60s.

Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for Nebraska, noted that older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at higher risk from the virus.

Public health officials have advised that people over the age of 60 shelter at home as much as possible and stock up on supplies.

While older adults are especially vulnerable to serious illness from the virus, it has been hitting younger people hard, too. On Monday, more than half of the new cases in Douglas County were for people under the age of 50.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report has said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

