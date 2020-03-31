A fourth Nebraskan has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, state health officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

The deceased is a man in his 90s from Buffalo County, according to Khalilah LeGrand, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director for the Two Rivers Public Health Department, where Buffalo County is located, offered his condolences to the family.

“As our community holds this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing," he said in a statement. "We knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we're taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus."

The others who have died include a Lincoln County man in his 90s, who had underlying health issues; a 59-year-old man from Omaha and a Hall County woman in her 60s.

