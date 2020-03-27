Coronavirus image from electron microscope

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

A 59-year-old Omaha man and a Hall County woman in her 60s have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said Friday.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Douglas County health officials didn’t confirm the man’s specific age, but said a man in his 50s with “serious underlying health conditions” was the first COVID-19 death in Douglas County.

The Central District Health Department reported "with deep sadness" on Facebook Friday evening that a hospitalized Hall County woman with underlying health issues had died Thursday of COVID-19.

The Douglas County man, who died early this week, “had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state and has been self-quarantined since March 11 at home,” county health officials said.

People with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition that they not be identified said the man was 59.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with comorbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”

Douglas County said Friday that it has 47 cases of COVID-19, including the man who died.

The Hall County death is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area covered by the Central District Health Department, which includes Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties. Hall County includes the Grand Island area.

Eighty-nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nebraska as of Friday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials have said the actual number of Nebraskans with COVID-19 undoubtedly is higher than the official count because testing has been limited so far.

Just over 1,900 people had been tested as of Friday.

At his Friday afternoon press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “Our condolences go out to the family who experienced the loss of a loved one. We know we’re going to be impacted like other states … and some people die. The whole point is to limit that as much as possible.”

Ricketts added, “There’s no reason to expect we’re going to be immune from what’s happening in other states.”

Three people have died in Iowa of COVID-19, including two adults who died Thursday night, officials said. The Iowa Department of Public Health counted 235 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon.

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.

