Coronavirus image from electron microscope

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC

A 59-year-old Omaha man and a Hall County woman in her 60s have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said Friday in announcing the state's first two COVID-19 deaths.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Douglas County health officials didn’t confirm the man’s specific age, but said a man in his 50s with “serious underlying health conditions” was the first COVID-19 death in Douglas County. He died earlier this week.

Friday evening, the Central District Health Department reported “with deep sadness” that a hospitalized Hall County woman with underlying health issues had died Thursday of COVID-19.

The woman, who died at a Hall County hospital, was the third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hall County, said Teresa Anderson, the director of the Central District Health Department.

The health department includes Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties. Hall County includes the Grand Island area.

Two Hall County cases had been announced Thursday night involving a different woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 50s recovering at home.

All three cases appear to be the result of community spread, Anderson said. None of the three women had traveled recently, and none had been in close contact with another ill person.

The health department, Anderson said, is in contact with the state in regard to a directed health measure.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has imposed directed health measures in several Nebraska counties with cases of community spread, including Douglas and Sarpy.

Those measures include a mandatory 10-person limit on crowd sizes, plus the closing of bars, in-house dining at restaurants and elective surgeries. Restaurants still can offer food for takeout. The purpose, Ricketts said, is to slow the spread of the virus and keep hospital beds available.

The Omaha man “had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state and has been self-quarantined since March 11 at home,” Douglas County health officials said.

People with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition that they not be identified said the man was 59.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with comorbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”

Douglas County said Friday that it has 47 cases of COVID-19, including the man who died.

Ninety people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nebraska as of Friday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials have said the actual number of Nebraskans with COVID-19 undoubtedly is higher than the official count because testing has been limited so far.

Just over 1,900 people in Nebraska had been tested as of Friday.

Three people have died in Iowa of COVID-19, including two adults who died Thursday night, officials said. The Iowa Department of Public Health counted 235 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon.

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report, which includes material from the World-Herald News Service.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 66

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109

twitter.com/BobGlissmann