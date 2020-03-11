Some nursing homes and assisted living communities are limiting or even barring family members and other visitors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In Nebraska, some facilities began to take such steps over the weekend after state health officials on Friday announced the first case of coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, in the state.
Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said his organization on Tuesday began encouraging members who operate such facilities to consider restricting visitor access. The group also passed along new guidance from two groups, the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, urging such steps.
The recommendations come as one long-term facility in Kirkland, Washington, has struggled with the virus, including tallying 19 deaths. Four other long-term care facilities across the country have reported cases, according to the New York Times.
While most people aren’t expected to become seriously ill from the virus, older people, starting at age 60, and those with underlying health conditions are considered more vulnerable to complications and even death.
“As we’ve seen in Washington state, if this gets inside a facility, the consequences are dire,” Boddy said. The health care association represents a number of senior-focused health care organizations in Nebraska, from nursing homes to home health.
Boddy said the organization is not suggesting a ban on visitors but is recommending limiting access.
Those who are barring visitors, he said, are being extremely cautious.
“I appreciate the intent of what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority is to keep the virus from entering those care facilities.”
Boddy said facilities that have limited visitor access are using technology to link residents with family and friends, including Skype and FaceTime. Facilities also are being encouraged to communicate such changes to residents and families.
Indeed, responses in Nebraska appear to be mixed.
Two facilities, Richmont Terrace and Richmont Village in Bellevue, were placed under quarantine “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a post on the facilities’ Facebook page. An employee attended a Feb. 29 Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont in which the 36-year-old woman diagnosed with the state’s first case had participated.
The post indicated that the company would bar visitors at two other centers — Providence Place in Fremont and Fallbrook in Lincoln — and reevaluate in seven days. Neither location had any connection to the case. Officials noted that they made the decision because they did not know how widespread the virus was in the community.
Two affiliated assisted living centers — Oxbow Living Center in Ashland and Providence Place in Hastings — are allowing visitors but are limiting large group activities and nonessential visitors such as entertainers.
No community spread of the coronavirus has been documented in Nebraska. The state has confirmed five cases — the 36-year-old, her father and brother, a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada, and a person from northeast Nebraska. The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include the seven people being monitored in Omaha who were brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Pemberly Place, another senior living facility in Lincoln, posted on its webpage that no visitors will be allowed until further notice.
Hillcrest Health Services is allowing visitors at its seven facilities in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, said Jim Janicki, a spokesman. But all visitors must enter through the main entrances. They’re also required to sign in at the front desk and answer screening questions about their health and travel history to hotbed areas. The facilities also have postponed all outings.
Janicki said the system’s chief medical officer is closely following news of the virus and recommendations from local, state and federal health agencies. If new concerns arise, they could tighten access.
“It could change any minute,” he said.
QLI, an Omaha rehabilitation center for people with brain and spinal injuries, is screening visitors for symptoms of the virus, travel to hot spots and contact with people exposed to the virus in the preceding 14 days, said Allison Bentley, coordinator of employee health and safety.
The organization has suspended nonessential visits from volunteers and volunteer groups, she said. Both staff members and essential volunteers also are getting refresher training in proper hand hygiene. QLI also is suspending use of its meeting space by outside organizations.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, which has facilities in Omaha and Lincoln, is monitoring the situation in consultation with other health care providers but has not taken steps to limit visitors.
