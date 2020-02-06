More than 24,500 cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus — and 494 deaths — had been confirmed worldwide by Wednesday, with the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. Confirmed cases in the United States stood at 11.
Some Americans returning from Wuhan, China — epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak — will be temporarily quarantined at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland while they’re under observation.
Many questions about the virus remain unanswered. Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease specialist with Nebraska Medicine, addressed a number of them. His answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q. How contagious is this virus? More or less than influenza?
A: It appears from the epidemic curve that we’re seeing in China that this is a fairly contagious virus, maybe as much as influenza. That’s somewhat based on conjecture; there’s nothing that confirms that. But based on the number of cases we’re seeing and the rapidity of spread (in China), it would make me believe it’s more contagious than SARS (or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which appeared in China in 2002).
Q. How dangerous is it? Do we know the mortality rate?
A: We suspect that it behaves somewhat like SARS, but (is) less virulent, and (with) less mortality.
(In addition to the reported cases and deaths) there are almost assuredly many, many cases in China that are either mildly symptomatic or moderately symptomatic … and not everybody is sick enough to present and get tested, so I’m going to guess that that mortality rate is substantially lower than that 2% we’re seeing right now.
(By comparison, SARS had a roughly 10% mortality rate and MERS, another coronavirus cousin, is associated with a roughly 30% mortality rate.)
Q. Federal and local health officials have said we should be more worried about influenza than about this new coronavirus. Has that changed, given the rapid increase in cases in China and concerns that there may be more cases than have been reported?
A: Today, in our country, you’re much more likely to contract a routine respiratory virus like influenza than you would the novel coronavirus. There are a lot of efforts in place to stem the coronavirus.
But folks should be watching and paying attention. I think we can fully anticipate we will see additional introductions of novel coronavirus into the United States … and we’ll need to work hard to stem its transmission.
You fear the worst and prepare for the worst and hope for the best. That’s the stance we’re taking right now. With the efforts that are in place to curtail travel, quarantine folks who are returning from areas where the virus is being transmitted and to work with laboratories on better ways to diagnose the virus and with public health (to monitor for cases of the virus), we are hopeful we can stem that transmission.
Q. If Americans returning from Wuhan do come to Nebraska, how likely are they to have the virus?
A: Based on the experience in California and what other countries are seeing in their repatriated populations, those travelers are screened at the point of departure, and they’re asymptomatic then. They’re also screened at any refueling points along the way and again when they arrive. They don’t have any symptoms of disease. And they’ve been in self-quarantine in China for several weeks, so the chance of them contracting it has also been minimal.
Q. What can those returning citizens from China expect if they do have to be quarantined?
A: People who are coming back from the higher-risk area, in particularly the Wuhan area, will be put into quarantine for 14 days. Now we know the incubation period for this virus based on what we’re seeing from China is on average about five to six days. So we want to have a safety period extended from that, so the quarantine period has been set at 14 days.
Q. What is the risk to people in the area where such travelers may be housed?
A: Plans are in place to segregate them from anyone else in that facility, so there would be negligible risk.
Q. Is there anything else Nebraskans should take away regarding this virus?
A: People don’t need to be panicked about this, but they should not be cavalier, either. Again, we need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best and look at our pandemic plans. As (when) we went through the 2009 H1N1 and avian influenza scares, everyone has been thinking about this and putting in place plans to prepare. I think every hospital is looking at their plans.
Q. Is there anything individuals should be doing?
A: There are definitely things people can be doing at home. Right now, you’re much more likely to have a routine respiratory virus that can be confused with the coronavirus. It’s important to wash your hands, make sure you’ve had the flu shot and stay home when you’re sick. All those are things people should be doing to prevent the spread of routine respiratory viruses, and the coronavirus spreads the same way.
Q. What is the latest on whether people can transmit the virus before they have symptoms?
A: This is something that’s a rapidly changing scenario. There is some evidence people can be shedding the virus … before they develop symptoms. This would not be unheard of. With flu, people can shed virus a day or so before they have symptoms. But by and large, it’s symptomatic people who are the fuel for any sort of outbreak.
For more information, visit the state’s coronavirus web page at dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s page at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
