Nebraska Medicine is consolidating its labor and delivery services as it prepares for a surge of patients being treated for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, all patients with scheduled due dates at the Bellevue Medical Center will deliver on level four of University Tower at the Nebraska Medical Center. It is not known yet how long this change will be in effect. Labor and delivery staff from the Bellevue Medical Center will transition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

“UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are currently preparing to treat additional patients who become infected with COVID-19. Part of this preparation includes identifying which areas are best suited to treat COVID-19 patients,” Nebraska Medicine said in a press release. “That means temporarily moving patients out of the labor and delivery unit at Bellevue Medical Center to make more beds available at that location.”

Game and Parks closes playgrounds

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures.

The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus.

Game and Parks will continue to keep open state park and recreation areas grounds and trails, which provide adequate room for proper physical distancing for the health and safety of the public. These recreation areas also offer opportunities to hike and fish.

The agency in late March closed all parks offices and commission offices, service and education centers, and other facilities temporarily. Also closed in April, with a possible extension period, are state park and recreation area lodges, cabins and public shower buildings. A limited number of public restrooms, which are sanitized regularly, remain open.

For the most up-to-date information on closures and event cancellations or postponements, visit outdoornebraska.org/healthinfo.