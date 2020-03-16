LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature will not meet Tuesday because of the coronavirus, and no date has been set to reconvene.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer made the call Monday morning, which previously had been scheduled as an off day.
State Sen. Adam Morfeld said on Twitter that the decision was made for health and safety reasons. Many of the 49 state senators are in high-risk groups, either because of age or medical conditions.
Three senators were absent on Thursday because of illness, including one senator who was hospitalized and another who was at home with pneumonia.
Tuesday was to have been the 41st day of the 60-day session. Lawmakers have yet to finish the state budget or address many other issues, including property tax reform and a business tax incentive.
While the State Constitution specifies the day that legislative sessions are to begin, it does not address when they must end.
Reconvene to pass Megan Hunts LB 962 and the budget and that's it. No corporate welfare or cutting the budget of public schools which is Linehans big deal .
