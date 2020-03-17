Spend 10 minutes reading online comments on news stories about the novel coronavirus, and it’s clear why Gov. Pete Ricketts told Nebraskans the disease is “not a hoax.”
On The World-Herald’s Facebook page, people across the political spectrum spew anger and reject facts that challenge their beliefs. Some question advice from public health experts.
Many parrot early comments — since changed — from President Donald Trump that minimized the virus’s threat while supporters described news about it as a partisan effort to hurt his reelection bid.
Others echo leading Democrats’ talking points questioning Trump’s truthfulness and critiquing the administration’s coronavirus response, including delays in distributing test kits.
This may seem normal in hyperpartisan 2020, but health officials say politicization of the pandemic response risks making people less receptive to messages that preserve public health.
And that, several told The World-Herald privately, could endanger lives if people miss critical information about such things as washing hands, social distancing and virus symptoms.
“It is extremely important for people to cut through the confusion and get their information from solid news sources,” said Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department. “Your local health department and local media outlets are some of the best choices.”
State and local leaders who have been working for weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus say they try to reach everyone, even those who aren't inclined to follow their guidance, in order to effectively address a crisis like this.
That’s why medical experts and public officials say that during their public briefings, they stick to what they know, admit what they don’t yet understand and try to avoid blame and credit-seeking.
Words matter more now, they say, because communicating during a crisis is about grabbing the public’s attention and marshaling appropriate responses, but doing so without rattling people into a panic.
Ricketts on Friday said he and other leaders work to overcome bias against their health messages by getting their facts straight and relying on experts with proven knowledge.
His goal when he speaks about coronavirus is to rely on public health officials and business and university leaders, including from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The key, he and other officials said, is making sure those who speak on behalf of state and local government are working from the same set of facts so they speak with one voice.
By Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard
World-Herald Bureau
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Nebraska’s highest-ranking local Democrat, and Ricketts, Nebraska’s highest-ranking Republican state officeholder, shared that stance in separate interviews. So did Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, also a Republican.
“A public health situation such as we have right now is no place for partisan politics,” Ricketts said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t have differing opinions.”
Said Gaylor Baird: “The coronavirus does not pause to assess political affiliation as it spreads, and neither should any of us as we take bold action to stop it.”
From Stothert: “The enemy here is the virus, not each other. We are at our best when crises are not politicized.”
UNMC officials, for example, declined to make public health officials available for this story, citing concerns that participating might give people an impression they’re taking sides.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
This lack of official bickering in Nebraska helps the public focus on the message at hand, instead of pushing people back into their political corners, communication experts said.
State and local leaders have an easier time communicating during crises because they remain more trusted than leaders serving in Washington, D.C., experts say.
Normally, a pandemic would rally Americans to a president’s cause, said Randall Adkins, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“That is not something that is happening now,” Adkins said. “I don’t know if that has to do with President Trump and his own management or communications style or something else.”
One problem nationally is eroding public trust in institutions, including governments, experts and news sources, said Karen Kedrowski, a political science professor at Iowa State University.
Another concern is the effort by many Americans to self-sort into isolated bubbles of like-minded people and fellow partisans, she says. Social media has made that easier.
“People gravitate to listening to and interacting with people who agree with them,” she said. “It doesn’t let the country come together against a common enemy.”
Still another concern is when public officials and thought leaders share information that is wrong. That includes people comparing coronavirus deaths to the flu, despite science that shows coronavirus death rates are higher. The flu comparison also breaks down because the coronavirus has a greater risk of overwhelming the nation's hospital systems, leaving too little bed space to treat all health problems.
To address the misinformation, crisis communicators like Ricketts and Pour and UNMC experts have to pursue different channels to reach people where they are.
It means email, Twitter and Facebook pages, and recording video messages for Instagram stories. It means talking to The World-Herald and speaking to local TV, Fox News and CNN, to reach different audiences.
The aim, Ricketts and others said, is making sure the most people possible hear the messages that save lives and limit the spread of disease.
Staying united helps Nebraska when it needs something from Vice President Mike Pence, Ricketts said. Trump tasked Pence with leading the federal government’s disaster response, and Ricketts said governors talk to the vice president at least once a week.
“We’ve got a great team in the State of Nebraska, great leaders who are all working to protect Nebraskans health and safety,” Ricketts said.
1 of 15
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.