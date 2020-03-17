Spend 10 minutes reading online comments on news stories about the novel coronavirus, and it’s clear why Gov. Pete Ricketts told Nebraskans the disease is “not a hoax.”

On The World-Herald’s Facebook page, people across the political spectrum spew anger and reject facts that challenge their beliefs. Some question advice from public health experts.

Many parrot early comments — since changed — from President Donald Trump that minimized the virus’s threat while supporters described news about it as a partisan effort to hurt his reelection bid.

Others echo leading Democrats’ talking points questioning Trump’s truthfulness and critiquing the administration’s coronavirus response, including delays in distributing test kits.

This may seem normal in hyperpartisan 2020, but health officials say politicization of the pandemic response risks making people less receptive to messages that preserve public health.

And that, several told The World-Herald privately, could endanger lives if people miss critical information about such things as washing hands, social distancing and virus symptoms.

“It is extremely important for people to cut through the confusion and get their information from solid news sources,” said Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department. “Your local health department and local media outlets are some of the best choices.”

State and local leaders who have been working for weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus say they try to reach everyone, even those who aren't inclined to follow their guidance, in order to effectively address a crisis like this.

That’s why medical experts and public officials say that during their public briefings, they stick to what they know, admit what they don’t yet understand and try to avoid blame and credit-seeking.

Words matter more now, they say, because communicating during a crisis is about grabbing the public’s attention and marshaling appropriate responses, but doing so without rattling people into a panic.

Ricketts on Friday said he and other leaders work to overcome bias against their health messages by getting their facts straight and relying on experts with proven knowledge.

His goal when he speaks about coronavirus is to rely on public health officials and business and university leaders, including from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The key, he and other officials said, is making sure those who speak on behalf of state and local government are working from the same set of facts so they speak with one voice.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Nebraska’s highest-ranking local Democrat, and Ricketts, Nebraska’s highest-ranking Republican state officeholder, shared that stance in separate interviews. So did Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, also a Republican.

“A public health situation such as we have right now is no place for partisan politics,” Ricketts said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t have differing opinions.”

Said Gaylor Baird: “The coronavirus does not pause to assess political affiliation as it spreads, and neither should any of us as we take bold action to stop it.”

From Stothert: “The enemy here is the virus, not each other. We are at our best when crises are not politicized.”

UNMC officials, for example, declined to make public health officials available for this story, citing concerns that participating might give people an impression they’re taking sides.

This lack of official bickering in Nebraska helps the public focus on the message at hand, instead of pushing people back into their political corners, communication experts said.

State and local leaders have an easier time communicating during crises because they remain more trusted than leaders serving in Washington, D.C., experts say.

Normally, a pandemic would rally Americans to a president’s cause, said Randall Adkins, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“That is not something that is happening now,” Adkins said. “I don’t know if that has to do with President Trump and his own management or communications style or something else.”

One problem nationally is eroding public trust in institutions, including governments, experts and news sources, said Karen Kedrowski, a political science professor at Iowa State University.

Another concern is the effort by many Americans to self-sort into isolated bubbles of like-minded people and fellow partisans, she says. Social media has made that easier.

“People gravitate to listening to and interacting with people who agree with them,” she said. “It doesn’t let the country come together against a common enemy.”

Still another concern is when public officials and thought leaders share information that is wrong. That includes people comparing coronavirus deaths to the flu, despite science that shows coronavirus death rates are higher. The flu comparison also breaks down because the coronavirus has a greater risk of overwhelming the nation's hospital systems, leaving too little bed space to treat all health problems.

To address the misinformation, crisis communicators like Ricketts and Pour and UNMC experts have to pursue different channels to reach people where they are.

It means email, Twitter and Facebook pages, and recording video messages for Instagram stories. It means talking to The World-Herald and speaking to local TV, Fox News and CNN, to reach different audiences.

The aim, Ricketts and others said, is making sure the most people possible hear the messages that save lives and limit the spread of disease.

Staying united helps Nebraska when it needs something from Vice President Mike Pence, Ricketts said. Trump tasked Pence with leading the federal government’s disaster response, and Ricketts said governors talk to the vice president at least once a week.

“We’ve got a great team in the State of Nebraska, great leaders who are all working to protect Nebraskans health and safety,” Ricketts said.