Hours after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol’s 62nd recruit class followed orders.

Officials divided the 16-member class in half, but continued training — Monday night, they worked on night firearms drills.

Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman, said the timing worked out: Recruits aren’t in the classroom as much and are doing defensive tactics training or learning basic aid. That makes it easier for them to spread out and work in smaller groups.

But if classroom education is required, the recruits will be split.

“They’re getting the same lessons, just doing it in two different rooms,” Thomas said.

Law enforcement agencies are modifying their daily responsibilities and providing safety measures to officers amid coronavirus spread fears.

The agencies are trying, however, to maintain a sense of normalcy in order to enforce laws and deal with crime. The Nebraska State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and La Vista Police Department said coronavirus hasn’t affected the number of officers on the streets.

Omaha Police Lt. Sherie Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said that because of school and event cancellations, additional officers are available to help the patrol unit.

Also, a plan is in place to move lower-priority calls to the Telephone Response Squad, the non-emergency unit that takes reports over the phone, if the department needs to reduce 911 call load, Thomas said.

A few Omaha police officers are working from home, but so far, no one from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is doing so, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler.

The Sheriff’s Office has a plan in place if staffing levels are decreased by up to 30 percent because of the pandemic. Right now, the office is at full strength.

“At this point, we respond to all calls for service, but given the circumstances if we see a hit for staffing, (we’ll delegate) for non-emergency calls,” he said.

Deputies have hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment that includes a mask, suit, gloves and boots, Wheeler said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released a fact sheet informing law enforcement about the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Along with such recommendations as washing one's hands, the CDC suggested that law enforcement agencies have personal protective gear for their officers, including gloves, a gown, respirator or mask and eye protection.

Officers also should also disinfect their duty belts if they have close contact during an arrest, the CDC said.

Friday, Omaha police ordered eight 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and 5,000 empty mini bottles for their officers. They also have personal protective equipment, Thomas said.

Dispatchers are asking people who call 911 additional questions regarding their health and advising officers of their answers, Thomas said.

“Dispatch is asking callers to come outside and meet officers, if possible,” she said.

Sarpy County dispatchers also are using a coronavirus screening for callers so that first responders can take safety precautions if needed, said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten.

The La Vista Police Department's lobby is open for essential and emergency situations. The department also is scheduling property releases — by appointment only — in an effort to limit in-person contact, Lausten said.

Thomas said the Omaha Police Department's recruit class, made up of 34 members who are scheduled to graduate in May, continues training. The rule of 10 people or fewer does not apply to law enforcement, Thomas said.

Additional steps will be taken "to screen employees to make sure they do not have a fever or any of the COVID-19 virus,” Thomas wrote in an email Tuesday. “The department is diligently working to preserve our workforce.”