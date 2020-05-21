More must be done to protect workers at meatpacking plants, Nebraska Latino leaders and activists said Thursday.
The leaders also said coronavirus testing should be expanded, testing data should be transparent to the public and Gov. Pete Ricketts needs to meet with front-line workers.
“Packinghouse workers should be treated as heroes for their sacrifice and what they’re doing for the whole community, the whole food industry, United States and the whole world,” said Larry Bradley of the American G.I. Forum and a former USDA slaughterhouse inspector.
The state has not released coronavirus testing data by race, but Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and officials with other health departments have said that minorities have been disproportionately affected because of the jobs they hold.
In Douglas County, nearly half of confirmed positive cases are among Latinos, even though they make up about 12 percent of the population. Many workers at meatpacking plants are Latino, the community leaders said.
Activists said they have heard from workers in plants that things have gotten better since the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for factories, but that distribution of protective equipment has been inconsistent. Also, many employees must wear the same mask for their entire shift, said Olga Guevara of the nonprofit Unity in Action in South Sioux City.
“Social distancing, of course, has been a challenge for folks,” Guevara said. “It doesn’t do much good if you have protective equipment but you’re not being allowed to social distance from other workers.”
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas said guidelines are not enough, and protections must be put in place to help meatpacking workers.
“Recommendations are great, but they do not ensure that our vulnerable essential workers are being as protected as possible,” he said.
Las Voces, a collaboration of Latino leaders across Nebraska, asked for requirements of 6 feet of distance among employees; personal protective equipment; training in correct languages; expanded testing of workers who are symptomatic; and notifications of health officials about employees with positive tests.
Marty Ramirez of Las Voces said many meatpacking workers fear speaking out because they don’t want to lose their jobs or because they are undocumented. But he called on Ricketts to talk to the front-line workers and listen to their concerns.
“His failure to do so sends a message, a wrong message,” Ramirez said. “The perception is out there that you’re not listening.”
Last week, Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, said the governor planned to hold a virtual talk with workers sometime soon.
Yolanda Nuncio, a community leader in Grand Island, said many workers feel shame or are ostracized because they work at a meatpacking plant. She asked Ricketts to use the experience he said he has gained from responding to the pandemic to keep workers safe.
“Meatpacking workers are forced to be considered as essential workers,” she said. “Unfortunately, they are being used as disposable workers.”
