LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has sued four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic, becoming the 49th state to have filed some kind of legal action against the opioid industry. Only Nebraska has not.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel said Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a liability law that is typically used to go after drug dealers.

The suit targets distributors under a 1994 law that was enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking. The law lets drug dealers be sued for damages, even if the dealer did not make a sale specifically causing an injury.

The lawsuit names as defendants AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens, which have also been sued in other states. 

Michigan had nearly 2,600 overdose deaths in 2018, of which 2,036 were opioid-related. 

Photos: OWH front pages through the years​

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription