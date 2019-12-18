LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has sued four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic, becoming the 49th state to have filed some kind of legal action against the opioid industry. Only Nebraska has not.
State Attorney General Dana Nessel said Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a liability law that is typically used to go after drug dealers.
The suit targets distributors under a 1994 law that was enacted to combat illegal drug trafficking. The law lets drug dealers be sued for damages, even if the dealer did not make a sale specifically causing an injury.
The lawsuit names as defendants AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens, which have also been sued in other states.
Michigan had nearly 2,600 overdose deaths in 2018, of which 2,036 were opioid-related.
