As the public’s focus shifts to the novel coronavirus, health officials are reminding Nebraskans that influenza is still circulating.

Much of the country, including Nebraska and Iowa, is still experiencing widespread flu activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While flu cases have dipped from their peak, reported cases of the illness are still common, said Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist.

Doctors are seeing more cases of influenza than other respiratory illnesses, he said.

“It’s still a disease of concern,” Safranek said.

So far this flu season, Nebraska has recorded 38 flu-related deaths. Last season, the state recorded 79 such deaths.

Iowa has had 35 flu-related deaths, according to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The strain of flu virus that dominated Nebraska early was a type of influenza A called H1N1, which first turned up in 2009. But an influenza B strain that had been prevalent in other parts of the country began to surge.

This season peaked in late December 2019 with about 1,900 lab-confirmed cases in a week, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Last season saw about 1,600 lab-confirmed cases at its peak.

The latest data from the department, which includes information from the week ending Feb. 15, showed about 1,300 lab-confirmed tests that week.

Douglas County reports a slight decrease in flu cases.

Officials encourage people to take steps to prevent the flu — and other illnesses — by properly washing their hands, covering coughs, avoiding touching their faces and staying home when sick.

“We would really like to see influenza disappear,” Safranek said. “We have a lot of other concerns, and it doesn’t help having influenza complicate the picture.”

