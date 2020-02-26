State health officials are asking Nebraskans who have traveled recently to countries where the new coronavirus is spreading to report to an online monitoring system or contact their local health departments.
Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, said health officials are looking for travelers from high-risk areas as part of efforts to delay the virus' arrival and, if it does crop up, to minimize its spread in the state.
"It's the best way to ensure timely medical care and prevent the spread of the illness," he said.
No cases so far have been identified in Nebraska residents.
Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter
Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.
The state initially was asking Nebraskans who had returned from China within the preceding 14 days to report. Those who had returned from the Wuhan area, where the virus is believed to have originated, were to observe a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine.
But based on the recent spread of the virus and the increases in cases in other countries, the list of nations has expanded. Now included are Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
The state now is asking Nebraskans who have traveled to those countries within the past 14 days to report in through the online system — available on the department's coronavirus webpage — or contact their area health department. A map of the departments can be found by clicking here.
Health officials noted that people who become ill after returning from overseas travel still are more likely to have another of the respiratory illnesses typically seen at this time of year, such as influenza. Those also may require treatment.
However, Safranek said, it is possible that travel-related cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, called COVID-19, could occur in Nebraska residents.
Health care providers also have been advised to screen patients who arrive at their facilities for travel to countries where the virus has spread. Those who arrive with respiratory symptoms or a fever should be seen separately, under proper infection controls.
Locally, the Douglas County Health Department can be reached at 402-444-7214. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department is at 402-339-4334, and the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.