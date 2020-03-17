Folks with a teeth cleaning scheduled soon should grab a toothbrush and some floss.

And people with minor tooth pain should call their dentist and find some Orajel.

Because of the coronavirus, the Nebraska Dental Association recommends that its dentists postpone any nonemergency dental care until April 1.

The organization’s statement, updated Tuesday, said dentists, as health care professionals, “have a role to play in ‘flattening the curve’ … to follow sound, scientific public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus.”

David J. O’Doherty, the association’s executive director, told The World-Herald on Tuesday that the group made the decision during an emergency meeting Monday of six trustees and four presidents, all Nebraska dentists.

Jennifer Abshier, a private practice administrator for The Dentists, which has four dental offices in the Omaha area, said her offices shifted to emergency care soon after the board’s recommendation came.

The safety of patients, providers and staff is paramount in a time like this, she said.

But Abshier and O’Doherty said defining what care needs immediate and emergency help is difficult, so patients with questions about whether they need to be seen immediately should call their dentist’s office and ask.

“Our administrative people are here to answer those questions,” Abshier said. “Pain, swelling, broken teeth will get seen. We’re still here for patient care.”

What won’t qualify for immediate care and needs to be rescheduled are elective work such as teeth cleanings, fillings and some crowns.