Relatively flat. Plateaued. Or, in the words of a state health official, “about as stable as we’ve ever been.”
That’s where COVID-19 case counts stood for the latest seven-day period in Nebraska and Douglas County. That’s even though a spike in cases last weekend slightly bumped up the average from what had been a slow decline.
The state added 1,116 cases during the seven days that ended Thursday, according to data from a state dashboard. That was an average of 159 cases a day, up from 133 during the preceding period but close to the 157-case average the week before.
The additional cases brought statewide totals on Friday to 19,660 cases, with 18 new deaths reported since last Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 284.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said that although the state’s numbers are steady, “We’re watching things very closely. We have to be very vigilant.”
Douglas County added 619 cases during the seven-day period ending Friday, an average of 88 new cases a day. That was up from an average of 75 during the preceding seven days.
The bumps last weekend, in both the county and the state, overlapped with spikes in testing at both the county and state levels. County health officials noted Tuesday that the positive rate for tests was 7.1%, the lowest since mid-April.
The county’s weekly tallies have declined since a peak of 1,112 during the week ending May 30, according to the county’s dashboard. County totals on Friday stood at 7,386 cases and 93 deaths related to COVID-19, with seven of those deaths reported during the last week.
State officials encouraged Nebraskans to stay the course on social distancing measures, particularly over the July 4 holiday, so Nebraska can avoid the surges that have occurred in such states as Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and California. Some 40 of the 50 states have seen increases in cases.
“We’re in very good shape right now with cases being stable,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a press conference Thursday. “If we could stay like that until the end of the year, I would be ecstatic. But it only happens if we continue to do our social distancing.”
Among other signs of stability, he said, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday stood at 117, the lowest since the third week of April.
Ricketts said the state now has more than 900 people trained to do contact tracing, the process of quickly contacting those who test positive, asking them to isolate themselves and tracing their close contacts and encouraging them to quarantine.
The governor said the state would deploy those tracers to public health departments if they see a spike in cases.
