The Nebraska Supreme Court said Monday that it does not have the power to halt evictions, despite calls from legal and community groups to give renters a break due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Eviction hearings are governed by state law, not the state’s highest court, the court said in a statement.

“With respect to eviction matters, the Legislature requires hearing in 10 to 14 days after service upon a tenant,” the statement read. “The Supreme Court cannot, nor can the Chief Justice, in the guise of an administrative order, order otherwise.”

Organizations that represent low-income tenants and debtors in Nebraska courts asked Chief Justice Mike Heavican on Thursday to halt eviction and debt collection court proceedings statewide. More than two dozen local advocacy groups signed another letter Friday asking the same of court and elected officials in Omaha, citing the public health crisis that’s creating an economic one for workers losing jobs and hours.

Now is not the time to push more people into homeless shelters or in crowded homes with friends and family, advocates have said. Several Omaha area landlords have said they will work with tenants who have trouble paying rent due to the current economic downturn, but also expressed concern over rent or eviction freezes without a corresponding freeze on mortgage payments for property owners.

Unemployment claims are already climbing in Nebraska.

Scott Mertz, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, said he still believes county or state courts can put a stop to “these cattle calls” that often involve several dozen defendants being called into court, especially when other civil proceedings are being postponed.

The presiding judge of Douglas County Court, Sheryl Lohaus, issued an administrative order late Friday that postponed all civil jury trials and bench trials, motion hearings and most other civil matters to mitigate the public health impact of coronavirus. But her order says that eviction trials will continue as scheduled, unless both sides agree to postpone the case.

Lohaus wrote in her order that attorneys are encouraged to file motions asking for a postponement of evictions.

As of Monday evening, more than 30 eviction hearings were listed on the docket for 9 a.m. Wednesday, plus multiple debt collection cases.

Legal Aid of Nebraska planned to post forms for tenants to download and submit to the courts. But Mertz said many of the affected people don’t have a legal background, many don’t have access to a computer “and most of them don’t even know about Judge Lohaus’s order.”

Meanwhile, the Douglas County Housing Authority is temporarily halting evictions of tenants for not paying rent. Sheila Miller, CEO of the agency, said it had suspended evictions of its tenants “except for serious criminal activity.” The Omaha Housing Authority took similar action last week.

“Tenants are still responsible for their rent and are encouraged to continue paying to avoid eviction when it becomes too difficult to catch up,” Miller said by email. “Additionally, termination of voucher assistance due to non-compliance in the Section 8 program will be postponed temporarily, unless for serious criminal activity.”

Several states, cities and counties across the nation have suspended evictions because of the coronavirus. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced a temporary suspension of some evictions in certain circumstances, as did the governor of Minnesota on Monday.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that an eviction moratorium is being discussed. He also asked landlords to voluntarily reconsider ousting tenants.

“This is a public health emergency,” Ricketts he said at a daily coronavirus briefing. “If you’re a landlord, this is not the time to be evicting people from your building.”

World-Herald staff writers Alia Conley and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.