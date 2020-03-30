Thirty of Nebraska's 93 counties are now under Directed Health Measures imposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The measures require that bars and restaurants close, but permit the sale of meals and alcoholic beverages to go. The order imposes enforceable limits on public gatherings to no more than 10 people and requires that schools provide remote learning. Weddings and funerals must comply with the order.

The limit on gatherings does not apply to:

  • Office buildings
  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Hospitals
  • Nursing homes
  • Jails
  • Courtrooms
  • Banks
  • Car dealerships
  • Auto repair shops
  • Long-term care facilities
  • Small shops
  • Golf courses
  • Big-box stores
  • Gas stations
  • Convenience stores
  • Shopping malls
  • Manufacturing facilities
    Packing facilities
  • Construction jobs
  • Other traditional businesses

The newest counties to be placed under the order are: Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden, Duel and Grant. The order for these counties extends to May 11.

