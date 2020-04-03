Members of the Nebraska Chinese Association are no strangers to giving back.

Last year, they raised money to help flood victims.

This year, they have raised money and donated thousands of masks to local hospitals coping with a mask shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members donated 10,000 disposable surgical masks and 500 N95 masks to both the Nebraska Medical Center and Methodist Hospital this week.  A week earlier, they donated an additional 5,000 disposable masks to Methodist, said board member Diping Huang. 

"We want to help our health care professionals. We want to support them," Huang said. "Just like social media says, we stay at home and they stay at work for us." 

The organization purchased the masks after collecting monetary donations from members and the Omaha community. Monetary collections still are being accepted to go toward another batch of masks.

"We are all in the same boat," Huang said. "We need to work together to combat the virus."

