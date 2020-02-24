The U.S. health system isn’t prepared for the kind of massive disasters that the 21st century could bring, such as pandemics, international terrorism, cyberwarfare or climate change.
A logical first step to address the issue would be to begin to develop collaborative, regional projects, focused on specific areas such as large-scale trauma, burns and infectious disease outbreaks, two top U.S. health officials wrote.
To get it done, they said, those efforts should provide some incentives for hospitals to participate and find ways to build on public-private partnerships.
“We don’t want to scare people, but we do hope this work can be taken seriously and plans and actions will be put into place,” said Dr. Donald Berwick, president emeritus and senior fellow with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and a co-author of the opinion piece published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine already are involved in several such efforts, two of which are mentioned in the piece as examples of how such an approach could work.
It’s also the type of approach UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are hoping to expand upon in their massive, $2.6 billion proposal to transform the campus. The proposed NeXT project, with its 1,000- to 1,200-bed complex of high rises, would combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded wings designed to enhance the nation’s ability to respond to a variety of hazards, from natural disasters to environmental accidents and highly contagious diseases.
The project would rely on the same kind of public-private partnerships used to build the $370 million Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, with a mix of federal, state and private funds.
The piece also comes as UNMC and Nebraska Medicine again are in the spotlight for their role in assisting in an international health emergency. Thirteen Americans evacuated from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan currently are under quarantine on the campus for the novel coronavirus.
They are being monitored either in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, completed in 2004 and funded by the State Health Department, or the newly opened National Quarantine Unit, part of the federally funded National Training, Simulation and Quarantine Center. The quarantine unit is the only one of its kind in the country.
The medical center also was involved in monitoring 57 Americans who returned from the Wuhan area of China, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The last of the 57 flew out with a clean bill of health Friday after completing a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said the unprecedented nature of the outbreak — with tens of thousands ill, more in quarantine and China scrambling to build temporary hospitals — reinforces the need to build surge capacity and resilience in order to protect the nation’s health security.
Workshops that the JAMA piece drew on were aimed at identifying ways to strengthen health care preparedness. Also on the to-do list was finding ways to create incentives for the health care sector to expand preparedness and to involve private-sector supporters.
Dr. Kenneth Shine, former president of the Institute of Medicine, now the National Academy of Medicine, and the piece’s other co-author, said hospitals’ ability to deal with individual, localized disasters has markedly improved since 9/11. Boston-area hospitals’ effective response to the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 is a good example.
“What we’re talking about, and this was before coronavirus, is where the scale is substantially greater,” Shine said. “And that, we’re not prepared for.”
Nebraska has been a leader in such efforts. But it also has gotten some funding to help. Shine said Gold has been a leader in advocating to increase the amount of federal funding available, emphasizing the need for seed money to help health systems launch such programs.
Most hospitals, Shine said, operate on relatively narrow margins. They first have to devote resources to preparing for local priorities. Getting them to spend time and money to prepare for something that for them may be a rare event is a significant challenge. And if they’re challenged with preparing on a national level, the scope can look overwhelming.
That’s why regional responses, focused on specific threats, have been recommended. One example is the National Ebola Education and Training Center, which is made up of 10 regional training centers, led by UNMC, Emory University in Atlanta and Bellevue Hospital in New York, all of which successfully treated Ebola patients in 2014.
For regional responses to work, however, health systems must work together. That takes planning and collaboration, including determining how to share information about available beds and equipment in an emergency.
Nebraska Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston are developing regional response systems that provide a template for others. Each received a $3 million federal grant for the work in 2018. Nebraska’s plan is expected to bring together a wide variety of health care entities, from emergency medical services to public health labs, and pull together communities across the state.
Berwick said there wasn’t any disagreement during the workshops, which were hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. “Hopefully now there will be a more concerted response over time,” he said.
The good news, Berwick said, is that such approaches also stand to affect health care quality.
Shine said the communications systems in place in a New England initiative, for instance, mean a physician in rural Massachusetts can now get information about resources available in Boston.
Said Berwick, “It’s unlikely these threats will materialize. But it also goes to how to build preparedness to also strengthen health care systems overall so care gets better, people have better access and greater cooperation occurs. So it’s seeking a win-win.”
