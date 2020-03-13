The Mutual of Omaha headquarters at 33rd and Dodge Streets is closed Friday and until further notice after a worker there tested positive for exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Thursday, the employee, who works in a relatively isolated location, began to feel ill and left work to seek medical attention, said Jim Nolan, a Mutual spokesman. "Our understanding is the person tested positive for coronavirus," he said.
Beginning Thursday afternoon, Nolan said, people who came in contact with the person were advised to self-isolate.
A couple of contractors are working to deep-clean the building, Nolan said. The work began Thursday night and will continue Friday.
Mutual has been preparing for this scenario, he said, and the company has "extensive work-from-home capabilities."
Company officials found out about the situation around 10 or 11 p.m. Thursday night, Nolan said. Officials expect to continue to conduct business, he said.
The goal, Nolan said, is to be able to reopen Monday, "but we're not 100% sure that we can do that."
