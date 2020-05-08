Douglas County reported a mix of good and bad news Friday about the coronavirus pandemic: Almost 200 residents have recovered from COVID-19, but increasing numbers of patients are going on a ventilator.
The Douglas County Health Department counted 88 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,293 since the outbreak started in early March.
In Douglas County, 197 residents are confirmed to have recovered, amounting to 15% of the total cases.
The Health Department reported that 26 COVID-19 patients in Omaha hospitals were on a ventilator, a sign of the most serious cases. That number had consistently stayed around 15 going back to April 20 before rising to 21 in Thursday’s report.
Omaha is starting to reopen under Gov. Pete Ricketts' direction, and he cites hospital capacity as validation for the move.
Douglas County reports 474 medical "surge beds" were available, and 225 ventilators were available. A total of 88 COVID patients were hospitalized locally.
At a press conference Thursday, local leaders urged people to not let up in social distancing and infection prevention.
"Don't stop now," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.
“The virus is still here,” she said. “It is still very deadly, and we don’t want a resurgence.”
Said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, "From a public health standpoint, I'm concerned that we are not having our infections under control. That concerns me greatly."
World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
