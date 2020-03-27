The latest batch of coronavirus cases announced Friday involve a Papillion nursing home resident, a Bellevue parks employee, three Douglas County residents and a Lancaster County man.
In a statement on its website, the Papillion Manor nursing home said a resident tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Thursday night. He or she had arrived at the nursing facility last week after being transferred from an Omaha hospital, officials said.
“Upon arrival, the resident was cared for in a private isolated room and did not move about the building,” the statement said.
The resident is now hospitalized again.
Residents, their family members and staff have all been notified of the positive test.
“We will continue to follow all of our rigorous safety and infection control protocols that are in place to help in preventing the spread of the virus to our residents and team members,” the facility said.
No visitors have been allowed at Papillion Manor since March 7, and all group activities and group dining have been canceled, in accordance with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A cluster of cases is tied to an assisted living facility in Blair called Carter Place.
Two Carter Place residents — a woman in her 90s who has been self-isolating in her room and a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized — and a health care worker all have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bellevue administrator Jim Ristow said the city learned its employee had tested positive Friday morning. He is isolating at home, and all employees with whom he may have had contact have been placed on a specific coronavirus-related sick leave so they can quarantine for two weeks.
The vehicle the employee used will be sanitized.
As of Friday night, Sarpy County had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state officials, but it was unclear if that count includes the Papillion Manor case and the Bellevue case.
The Douglas County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died. He is the first person to die of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
The other two cases are women in their 30s who had contact with another person who tested positive.
Douglas County had 47 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon.
A Lancaster County man in his 30s who is isolating at home in the fourth case in that county.
