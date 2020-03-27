The latest coronavirus cases announced Friday involve a Papillion nursing home resident and a Dodge County man in his 30s, both of whom are hospitalized.
Others who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are a Bellevue parks employee, three Sarpy County residents, three Douglas County residents and a Lancaster County man in his 30s.
In a statement on its website, the Papillion Manor nursing home said a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. He or she was transferred to the facility last week from an Omaha hospital, officials said.
“Upon arrival, the resident was cared for in a private isolated room and did not move about the building,” the statement said.
The resident is now hospitalized again.
Residents, their family members and staff have all been notified of the positive test.
“We will continue to follow all of our rigorous safety and infection control protocols that are in place to help in preventing the spread of the virus to our residents and team members,” the nursing home said.
No visitors have been allowed at Papillion Manor since March 7, and all group activities and group dining have been canceled, in accordance with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A cluster of cases is tied to Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair.
Two Carter Place residents — a woman in her 90s who has been self-isolating in her room and a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized — and a health care worker have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow said the city learned that its employee had tested positive Friday morning. He is isolating at home, and all employees with whom he may have had contact have been placed on a specific coronavirus-related sick leave so they can quarantine for two weeks.
The vehicle the employee used will be sanitized.
As of Friday night, Sarpy County had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state officials, but it was unclear if that count includes the Papillion Manor case and the Bellevue case.
The Douglas County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died. He was the first person to die of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
The other two cases are women in their 30s who had contact with another person who tested positive.
Douglas County had 47 confirmed cases as of Friday evening.
A Lancaster County man in his 30s who is isolating at home is the fourth case there. The Dodge County man, whose case is believed to be travel-related, is that county’s second case.
Ninety people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nebraska as of Friday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials have said the actual number of Nebraskans with COVID-19 is undoubtedly higher than the official count because testing has been limited so far.
Just over 1,900 people in Nebraska had been tested as of Friday.
