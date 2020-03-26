A lot of children will hang out at home this spring, taking classes by remote technology and getting bored during their free time.

A couple of staffers at Norris Elementary School in Millard decided to do their own book giveaway. What better way to pass this strange time — the period of the coronavirus pandemic — than reading, teacher Heather Preister said.

Preister had piles of unclaimed books this month after a book exchange at Norris, where she teaches children in grades three through six in a public Montessori program.

She and her daughter, Isabella, sprayed and wiped the books with disinfectant. They placed packets of them in some west Omaha parks.

Isabella, an eighth grader at Kiewit Middle School in Millard, wrote on each clear bag containing a couple of books: “Disinfected. Enjoy!”

Packets

Three packets of books remained this week on the playground equipment at Pepperwood Park. Two mothers and three children distributed the books in various parts of the Millard area.

They got an assist from Norris Elementary paraprofessional Missy Johnson and her two boys, fifth grader Logan and first grader Blaine. The Johnsons drove around their Norris neighborhood, at about 125th and Q Streets, handing out packets of disinfected books and putting them on front porches.

“Keep reading while we’re out of school,” Johnson told some of the children as they gave the books away.

Preister and Johnson, who are buddies, figure they distributed more than 100 books. Their giveaway date was March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

Preister and her daughter placed packets of books in parks near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, in the vicinity of where they live. They included Pepperwood, Picotte and a little park that seems to have no name. 

The volumes ranged from baby books to teenagers’ literature.

Heather Preister wrote a bit about the giveaway on social media and received plenty of positive feedback.

“It got us out of the home,” she said. It was a little act of kindness to help children through a bizarre time.

