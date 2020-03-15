In a church service livestreamed from his quarantine, the senior minister at Countryside Community Church in Omaha told his congregation he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rev. Eric Elnes recently returned from a trip to Spain and learned he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, late Thursday night.
So far, he has only a slight cough and an elevated heart rate — no fever, headache, nausea or aches. That puts him in the 80% or so of people who health experts say are experiencing only mild illnesses from the coronavirus that shouldn't require much in the way of medical treatment.
"I have had utterly mild symptoms," he said in his address Sunday morning. "In fact, that's a source of comfort, but it also should be a source of concern. The only reason why I was told to get tested is because I traveled abroad and had that one symptom."
Without naming him, the Douglas County Health Department announced Saturday that a 56-year-old man who had recently traveled to Spain was one of Nebraska's latest coronavirus cases.
"I do plan to be very public about my condition, hoping that more people can learn from the experience," Elnes said.
With the contagious nature of the virus, Elnes' diagnosis has ripple effects.
Countryside Community Church, at 13130 Faith Plaza, is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative.
The Tri-Faith Initiative is a cohort of three different religions and prayer spaces on one campus, including Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church and the American Muslim Institute.
According to their websites, Tri-Faith announced on Friday that they are moving planned gatherings and programs online. Temple Israel and Countryside Church planned to livestream worship services online this weekend. Temple Israel will be closed through at least March 29, and the American Muslim Institute through March 26.
Most of the Countryside staff and all Tri-Faith staff and board members are currently under a two-week quarantine — Elnes himself is living in a guest house on his property, isolated from his wife. He has not been in contact with anyone other than her since Thursday morning, he said.
At least 30 people who attended a meeting Wednesday night at Temple Israel with Elnes were told to self-quarantine for two weeks after he tested positive.
The attendees were told via email on Saturday afternoon in a letter from the Douglas County Health Department that they may be at risk "due to potential exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case."
At Temple Israel, a rabbi, cantor and the temple's president are among those under self-quarantine, according to the Temple's Facebook page, as are several staff and members of the American Muslim Institute.
The attendees were told to take active monitoring steps, like taking their temperature twice a day and reporting it and any symptoms to health officials.
The meeting Wednesday was an informational session for members of the Tri-Faith community for a trip to the south of Spain in 2021.
An attendee had called an official with Countryside before the planned Wednesday meeting to ask if it was still going to occur, based on general coronavirus news and concerns. That official confirmed the meeting would still happen.
The Tri-Faith Initiaitve will stream an online discussion Monday, starting at 11:30 a.m., on social connection and caring in the midst of a pandemic, with University of Nebraska at Omaha professor Ferial Pearson and Tri-Faith program director Amanda Ryan.
“The rapid implementation of quarantining Tri-Faith leadership, clergy, and staff and physical distancing among our congregations is necessary to flatten the coronavirus curve and prevent the current pandemic from worsening” said Dr. Ali Khan in a statement. Khan is chairman of the Tri-Faith board and dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. "Our goal is to isolate the virus. Not isolate people.”
Elnes said when he left for the trip, there were no travel restrictions for Spain and it was not a hot spot for coronavirus cases. He and his travel companions followed strict hygiene practices, like washing their hands frequently and using disinfectant wipes.
After returning to Omaha, he developed a slight-but-persistent cough Wednesday —not uncommon for him during allergy season — but he called a health hotline and was told he should be tested due to his recent trip.
Elnes expects to continue leading services by livestream and releasing podcasts. He warned his congregation to take seriously the threat of coronavirus and the concept of social distancing, staying away from crowds and public spaces.
"It's going to get difficult soon, it already should be, we already should be far more quarantined than we are," he said. "If there's any blessing in this situation, I hope that this will get us all clamped down and really thinking through what we're doing and why we're doing it when we go outdoors or go in any public space."
More than 200 worshippers tuned in to the Sunday morning online service.
"Glad we can all be virtually together — hope and love will not be canceled," one wrote in the video chat.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
