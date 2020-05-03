Health care workers aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of the pandemic.

Calls to suicide and mental health hotlines are up nationally.

Local providers say that several factors about the crisis — its speed, the chaos that resulted as public places shut down, all the unknowns about timeline and the virus itself — can exacerbate mental illness symptoms. And the biggest effects land on the most vulnerable.

Community Alliance, a nonprofit provider of mental health services, is still open. The organization had to shift group meetings from in-person to telehealth. Many clients live in poverty and don’t have access to the right kind of equipment, said Aileen Brady, chief operating officer.

When Community Alliance closed its group day rehabilitation program, Brady said it highlighted how much people had relied on the free meals the nonprofit had provided.

Physical distance is important to halt the spread of the virus but isolation is bad for anyone, particularly people with mental illness.

“We worry about what is the long-term impact,” she said. “There is a lot of trauma to being alone.”

Brady said it’s important to emphasize patience.

“We need to have patience with ourselves, patience with others and we need to have patience with the circumstances,” she said. “COVID is driving the timelines for things.”

Kountze Commons, an Omaha nonprofit near downtown that offers physical and mental health care and food, is seeing an uptick for need, especially for food. Executive Director Taylor Brown said she’s worried about compassion fatigue, which occurs when human service workers absorb the trauma of their clients.

People who need help are urged to get it.

