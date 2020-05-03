Health care workers aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of the pandemic.
Calls to suicide and mental health hotlines are up nationally.
Local providers say that several factors about the crisis — its speed, the chaos that resulted as public places shut down, all the unknowns about timeline and the virus itself — can exacerbate mental illness symptoms. And the biggest effects land on the most vulnerable.
Community Alliance, a nonprofit provider of mental health services, is still open. The organization had to shift group meetings from in-person to telehealth. Many clients live in poverty and don’t have access to the right kind of equipment, said Aileen Brady, chief operating officer.
When Community Alliance closed its group day rehabilitation program, Brady said it highlighted how much people had relied on the free meals the nonprofit had provided.
Physical distance is important to halt the spread of the virus but isolation is bad for anyone, particularly people with mental illness.
“We worry about what is the long-term impact,” she said. “There is a lot of trauma to being alone.”
Brady said it’s important to emphasize patience.
“We need to have patience with ourselves, patience with others and we need to have patience with the circumstances,” she said. “COVID is driving the timelines for things.”
Kountze Commons, an Omaha nonprofit near downtown that offers physical and mental health care and food, is seeing an uptick for need, especially for food. Executive Director Taylor Brown said she’s worried about compassion fatigue, which occurs when human service workers absorb the trauma of their clients.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks.
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
