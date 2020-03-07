 

A person thought to have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus visited Marrs Magnet Middle School sometime in the past few days, the Omaha Public Schools superintendent said in a note to parents sent out late Friday night.

But health officials learned Saturday that the person, a woman in her 60s, tested negative for the virus.

The school is near 19th and U Streets.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan said school district officials were told that health department officials in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were monitoring a possible case of COVID-19 that was separate from the case of the 36-year-old woman who is being treated for the disease at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

“We are writing to you because this individual visited Marrs Magnet Center earlier in the week," Logan wrote.

With spring break underway, Logan said, “students and the vast majority of our staff are out of the building and we are beginning a deep clean of the school immediately.”

