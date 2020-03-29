Two long-term residents of the Douglas County Health Center have tested positive for coronavirus disease, health officials said Sunday.
The announcement came in a press conference during which Omaha Jean Stothert strongly encouraged residents to stay home. "Big box" stores such as Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Walmart and Sam's Club still have too many people, she said. "If you stay home, you can be a lifesaver," Stothert said. "If we all do it, we definitely will be saving lives."
The two long-term care residents, both women, are in isolation in their private rooms and are being monitored by staff, the officials said, noting they are in stable condition. One is in her 70s and the other is in her 80s.
The two are among the nine new cases in Douglas County that were announced Sunday. Four of those people reportedly had direct contact with a known infected person, two were travel-related cases, one was a community-spread case and the causes of the other two cases were still being investigated Sunday. That brings the county's total to 66 after 10 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday.
Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Sunday that more tests for the virus are being conducted in the county, and she expected more positives to result.
Families of all long-term care residents were immediately notified Saturday after confirmation of the women's positive tests, county health officials said.
The long-term care center has 237 residents, the county said. It is suspected that a worker exposed the two women.
For the past 30 days, officials said, the health center has been adhering to recommendations about the disease, COVID-19, from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Starting March 10, all visitors, volunteers and vendors were restricted from entering the health center, and staff are screened upon entrance, officials said.
Staff members have been wearing face masks throughout the building since March 20.
“Protecting the health and well-being of our residents and employees remains our top priority,” said Erin Nelson, administrator at Douglas County Health Center. “Our team continues to be on high alert and will take every precaution possible. On behalf of Douglas County, we can assure the community we are going above and beyond to continue to provide compassionate care to our long term care residents.”
