Logan View Public Schools is canceling classes Monday and Tuesday because of recent COVID-19 exposures in the Hooper, Nebraska, area, about 50 miles northwest of Omaha.
The district joins those in Fremont and Plattsmouth that have closed temporarily because of concerns about the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
All Logan View staff including teachers, para-educators, office personnel, cafeteria workers and bus drivers will report for duty both days, according to a statement on the Logan View Public Schools website.
Logan View was already scheduled to be off for break starting Wednesday.
All activities already scheduled for outside of the school day, including parent-teacher conferences, will be held as originally scheduled because the school cancellation is not based upon any emergency or quarantine purposes.
The closure is a "a measured and proactive step intended to help us minimize or even eliminate the need for any lengthier operational disruptions over the remaining two months of the school year," the statement said.
"We want to assure you that there is no cause for panic or for alarm," the statement said. "Our goal in this current environment is to safely, calmly and competently serve our students and our school community." District officials said they're simply looking at taking practical, common-sense steps to help mitigate COVID-19 exposure.
