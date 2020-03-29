20200312_new_coronapresser_cm_pic001 (copy)

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at a recent press conference about the local government's response to the coronavirus.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha’s mayor and Douglas County’s health director admonished Omahans on Sunday for not doing enough social distancing, especially at large retailers.

“I am pleading with people that are visiting and shopping in these crowded stores to not do it,” Mayor Jean Stothert said.

Stothert also called out the managers of Menards, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Home Depot, saying all needed to get a handle on their crowds to reduce the risk of people spreading the novel coronavirus.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said she hears complaints about businesses such as Menards being “as busy as ever before.”

20200323_new_pour_zl3 (copy)

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour.

“We shouldn’t see all this traffic that we are still seeing,” Pour said. “I really want to encourage this community: Take the social distancing serious. ... Let’s practice this because it works. It works.”

Pour said she doesn’t want to order a lockdown because that would be a hardship on people who truly need to shop in those stores. “I would like to have compliance,” Pour said.

Leaving those stores open, she said, doesn’t mean that everyone should “do their home decor project. ... That’s not what it’s about. It’s about those who need to go to those stores.”

Stothert and Pour spoke during a Sunday press conference at which officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Douglas County. That brings the county’s total to 66 after 10 cases were announced Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services listed 120 COVID-19 cases in the state as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the new Douglas County cases are long-term-care residents of the Douglas County Health Center — both women, one in her 70s and the other in her 80s.

Erin Nelson, the center’s administrator, said Sunday that officials think an infected employee spread the virus to the women. At some point during routine screening of employees, officials found that the worker had an elevated temperature, and he was sent home to self-isolate.

“He had no idea that he was carrying the (virus),” said Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda, who also was at the press conference. “We do have precautions in place. I’m sorry they didn’t catch him quite in time, but they did help us from becoming much worse than could have been.”

Pour pleaded with people who work at long-term-care facilities to refrain from shopping.

“Honestly, I hope I do not see one single one of them in the community going to a grocery store,” she said. “Usually the residents, they don’t go out. So how are they going to be infected? By a staff member bringing it into the facility.”

In an interview after the press conference, Stothert said Pour’s reference to a possible lockdown would in practice mean a shelter-in-place order.

The power to issue such an order lies with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and county health officials like Pour. Under the City Charter, Stothert has the power to close bars and restaurants. She also could issue a citywide curfew.

But Stothert said she and Ricketts feel strongly that a shelter-in-place order is not necessary now. Health officials in Nebraska haven’t recommended that, she noted. And she said she fears that such an order would lead to more unemployment and an increase in people hoarding critical supplies.

Officials from the health department that oversees Sarpy and Cass Counties said Sunday that they plan to issue another health directive that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, enforcing a 6-foot distance between people at gatherings or in businesses. If a 6-foot distance can’t be maintained, then the businesses must close.

“This includes, but is not limited to, tattoo parlors, massage therapy, barber shops and beauty/nail salons,” the department said.

The order will be in effect until April 30, unless changed by officials.

“While we understand the hardship these restrictions put on dedicated, hardworking service professionals in our community, this is the right decision to help slow the spread of the virus,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “We highly encourage businesses to shut down as soon as possible, as we will begin enforcing this on Tuesday.”

Sarpy reported two new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 13.

Pour mentioned a website that has calculated the change in the average distance people are traveling based on phone GPS data. Nebraska scored an F, she said. Douglas County scored a B, with a 33% reduction. Pour said, however, that that isn’t enough — it should be closer to a 75% reduction in distance traveled to be very effective.

In addition to the two women, the county’s additional cases involve a man and a woman in their 20s, a woman in her 50s, two women and a man in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.

Four of the people with the virus had direct contact with a known case of COVID-19, two cases are travel-related and one involves community spread. The Health Department’s epidemiologists are investigating the two other cases. One person listed as a new case is hospitalized.

Pour said more tests for the virus are being conducted in the county, and she expected more positives to result. She also noted that Douglas County has enough hospital beds and ventilators to handle more COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals in Douglas County still have 620 available beds that can handle coronavirus cases, Pour said. And of the 264 ventilators available at hospitals, she said, only 57 are being used.

This weekend, Stothert said, she visited the Target near 120th and L Streets and the Trader Joe’s at One Pacific Place. Both stores, she said, were taking steps to limit public interaction. Signs near the cash registers at Target instructed shoppers to stand 6 feet apart. A Trader Joe’s employee was handing out disinfectant wipes at the entrance.

Stothert also drove by a Home Depot and a Walmart, both of which she said looked like “madhouses.” She encouraged people to visit stores only for supplies that are absolutely necessary.

The mayor applauded bars and restaurants that have “largely” complied with the health directive. She also stressed that staying home can save lives.

“A lot of people are saying that the doctors and the nurses are the lifesavers. You all are the lifesavers,” she said. “If you stay home, you can be a lifesaver. ... If we all do it, we definitely will be saving lives.”

