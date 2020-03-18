Omaha-area hospitals will postpone and reschedule most nonessential surgeries and medical procedures for the next 90 days in an effort to conserve critical medical supplies, prevent staff burnout and free up beds as more coronavirus cases emerge in Nebraska.
The decision, announced Wednesday night in a joint statement by eight hospital systems and surgical centers, comes as hospitals gear up for a possible surge of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Starting as soon as Friday, doctors will consult with their patients and ultimately decide if a procedure can be safely delayed "without risk to life or limb," said Dr. William Lydiatt, the vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for Methodist and Methodist Women's Hospitals.
The health systems enacting this are:
Boys Town
CHI Health hospitals in Omaha and Council Bluffs
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Methodist Health System
Midwest Surgical Hospital
Nebraska Medicine
OrthoNebraska
VA Medical Center
Surgeries for high-risk cancers; critical heart issues; or trauma, such as car accidents or gunshot wounds, will continue. But procedures such as routine colonoscopies, cataract surgery and knee replacement surgery may be rescheduled.
"Anything that we feel can safely be delayed will be delayed, and then rescheduled at a later time when the (coronavirus) curve has crested and is coming down, hopefully way down," Lydiatt said.
For the last week or so, Methodist patients were already calling to cancel surgeries due to the coronavirus scare, he said.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said he and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts support the decision.
"This action helps minimize risk for health care providers and their patients and helps preserve needed personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response,” Anthone said in a press release.
The move is preemptive, intended to allow hospitals to turn their attention to treating COVID-19 patients. Earlier this week, the Nebraska Dental Association recommended that its dentists postpone any nonemergency dental care until April 1.
"Right now, each of the hospitals in the area have some capacity for patients," Lydiatt said. "But we are anticipating that there's going to be a significant surge, just like there has been in many other cities in the United States, particularly on the two coasts."
One of the top priorities is to preserve the limited supply of what's called personal protective equipment, or PPE. That includes respirator masks, surgical masks, gloves and gowns that protect doctors, nurses and other health care workers from infection.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of shortages of protective equipment nationwide, and recommended hospitals postpone elective procedures and nonurgent outpatient visits once the coronavirus begins to spread in a community.
The American College of Surgeons released guidance Tuesday recommending doctors make decisions on a case-by-case basis. Delaying surgery may worsen outcomes for some patients.
"Given the uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 over the next many months, delaying some cases risks having them reappear as more severe emergencies at a time when they will be less easily handled," the organization said.
There are other considerations to putting off some procedures, Lydiatt said, including protecting and pacing doctors and nurses who may soon find themselves on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients, or even becoming sick themselves.
"Bringing patients into the hospital during a significant pandemic is also problematic because they run a potentially high risk of getting the infection … or transmitting it to others," he said.
The hope is that the drastic measures taken by state and local officials in the last week — limiting crowds and closing schools — will help slow the spread of the coronavirus and reduce a surge of patients needing hospitalization.
The hospitals and surgical centers that issued the announcement Wednesday are presenting a united front on this, Lydiatt said, even though they will take a financial hit from delaying procedures.
"The area health systems are coordinating our response and role in fighting this virus," said Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, the chief medical officer for OrthoNebraska, in a statement. "As this rapidly evolves, we will continue to monitor the situation and respond in the best interest of our community, patients and staff members."
1 of 24
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
A group of co-workers dines in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center Street, was did not have the normal crowd it would on Saint Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
