Bryan Health in Lincoln opened a drive-thru clinic Tuesday afternoon where people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus could get testing for influenza, respiratory illnesses and COVID-19, if the test is warranted.

The clinic, at Bryan’s LifePointe Campus at 7501 S. 27th St., is no free-for-all, however. Patients must have a doctor’s order and an appointment scheduled through Bryan’s scheduling center to use the service. Patients can get an order from their primary care provider or through a Bryan Health ezVisit evaluation, a two-step online process with a screening questionnaire and, based on those results, an online evaluation with a Bryan Health ezVisit doctor.

“We don’t want people to just show up to go through the drive-thru area,” John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said in a briefing.

Lincoln police, he said, helped set up the drive-thru area and are providing traffic control.

Patients remain in the car and drive through different stations to receive testing as needed. One patient per car will be tested. Testing begins with influenza, with results available within 20 minutes. If that test is negative, the patient proceeds for a respiratory pathogen panel to test for other respiratory illnesses. After that test, patients are to go home and isolate themselves there.

A nurse will call the people with test results and provide next steps, typically within 24 hours. A COVID-19 test will be conducted only if the previous two tests were negative, using the sample taken from the earlier respiratory test. A nurse will call when results are available.

The drive-thru will be open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available by clicking here.

The clinic can handle 15 cars an hour, or 60 cars per day; 54 cars went through the drive-thru Tuesday.

Midlands Family Urgent Care, 312 Olson Drive in Papillion, also has begun offering a drive-up service.

James Dean, the independent urgent care’s owner, said the clinic is offering curbside check-in, allowing patients to pull up and call inside. Providers then can screen them for symptoms over the phone.

When they’re ready, they can come inside. That allows people concerned about infection to avoid sitting in a waiting room. No appointment is necessary. Those who want to make one can call 402-933-6300.

Dean said the clinic, which has been operating about four years, can test for COVID-19 if symptoms warrant it through a commercial laboratory. The clinic, he said, has ordered three tests so far.