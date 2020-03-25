LINCOLN — Lincoln has joined the Omaha area in imposing tougher restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease caused by community spread.

That, she said, triggers a "directed health measure" like that which has already been ordered in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties.

A case is considered community spread when the cause of transmission is unknown — someone tests positive who hasn’t traveled recently or been in contact with another person with coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

Such an order, which can be enforced by police if necessary, requires restaurants and bars in Lincoln to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery or curbside-only service until further notice. The measure also restricts alcohol sales to carryout and delivery only.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

