List of potential Omaha metro exposures

The public may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 at the following places and times:

Monday, March 2, at Walmart on 128th and L Streets from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3, at Walmart at 180th and Wright Streets from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4:

• Walmart at 128th and L from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

• The bus from Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub and Grill at 4322 Leavenworth St. to the Creighton basketball game against Georgetown.

• The Creighton-Georgetown basketball game at CHI Health Center.

• Patty McGown’s, 45th and Center Streets, after the game from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

• Walmart at 168th Street and West Maple Road from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Thursday, March 5, at the Walmart at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. in Gretna from 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday, March 6, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7:

• The Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

• The Creighton-Seton Hall basketball game at CHI Health Center.

• The Stadium Club from 4-5 p.m.

• Barry O’s Tavern from 5-6 p.m.

• The Jackson Street Tavern from 6-7 p.m.

• Drastic Plastic inside the Monster Club from 7-9 p.m.

• Winchester’s at 70th and Q from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tuesday, March 10, outdoor patio at the Kona Grill in Village Point from 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11:

• Walgreens on 24th and L from 1:30-2 p.m.

• The Hy-Vee on 50th and Center from 5-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.