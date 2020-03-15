This image from a scanning electron microscope shows the novel coronavirus (the round objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. This coronavirus causes the disease known as COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES
Sunrise behind the Henry Doorly Zoo's Desert Dome.
Local officials put Douglas County bars and revelers on notice: St. Patrick's Day crowds could be limited to 25-50 people. Bars may even be closed in Omaha — and possibly statewide.
That news came Sunday evening as officials announced that the two latest cases of the coronavirus disease in Douglas County exposed and have put at risk — a potentially low risk — the people who attended two Creighton basketball games, those on a party bus and patrons of several popular Omaha bars and area Walmarts.
Additionally, Omaha and La Vista announced the closing of public libraries, community and senior centers effective Monday. Also closed to the public will be Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Lauritzen Gardens.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said a decision on St. Patrick's Day will be announced Monday.
"Everybody needs to be clear and on notice, particularly with St. Patrick's Day coming up, we are ... very likely to exercise powers in Douglas County to be able limit crowd sizes below 50," said Rodgers, who also president of the Douglas County Board of Health.
Rodgers and Stothert said it's possible bars could be required to close.
"We're still debating," he said. The decision will be made collectively, he said.
Stothert said conditions are changing often.
"I have a great concern about the people that will be there in close contact," she said. "I'm also very concerned about our first responders that would have to enforce these rules going into these bars."
Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizations in the U.S. cancel or postpone in-person events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. At least one state, Illinois, has ordered bars closed in advance of St. Patrick's Day.
Not included in the local limit on bars, as of Sunday, are those in neighboring Sarpy County or in other large population centers such as Lincoln.
Asked about a possible statewide closure of bars before St. Patrick's Day, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at the press conference that his office will be part of the deliberations in Douglas County.
"It’s under consideration," he said. "We’ll let everybody know if we decide to take it to the next step."
Eighteen cases of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been reported in Nebraska as of this weekend.
So far, nearly all cases have been in the Omaha metro area. Only one case of community spread has been confirmed in the Omaha metro.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said community spread is inevitable.
"It's just a matter of time, if not today, then tomorrow," she said.
Public health officials are trying to blunt what is expected to be a sharp escalation in confirmed cases. That's key to limiting the stress on the hospitals, which have become overwhelmed in other countries where the virus has taken hold.
Health officials are well aware that CHI Health Center, where the Creighton Bluejays play basketball, can seat more than 17,000 people, and that many others would have been at the Walmarts and bars frequented by the coronavirus patients. For that reason, they asked for the public's help in spreading the word of potential exposure.
“The number of exposures associated with these events is potentially very high and may be beyond the ability for public health to ... do complete contact tracing," said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer. "We need your help."
Anthone and Pour said people at the games, bars and Walmart have a low level of risk. They are not requesting that those people self-quarantine for 14 days. Instead, they ask only that people monitor themselves for symptoms. People who develop symptoms should call their doctor first rather than rush to an emergency room or clinic.
"These are low exposures potentially," Pour said. "We want to let the public know that if they have attended these events, they need to take proper precautions. And what do we mean by that? We mean monitor their symptoms to see if they develop fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat."
The person who attended the large public events, such as two Creighton games, first began having symptoms March 2 and was tested March 13. She had traveled prior to having symptoms, Pour said, so hers is considered a travel-related infection.
Pour also said influenza still is making the rounds in Omaha, so it's likely that a doctor's first step will be to test a patient for flu or other respiratory illness.
For now, the state has limited coronavirus testing capacity, so it is limiting tests to those most at risk, including hospitalized patients with symptoms; symptomatic patients at high risk of getting very sick, such as older adults and those with underlying health problems; health care workers with symptoms and recent contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case; and travelers from affected areas.
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
