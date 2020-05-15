Life Care Center of Elkhorn is reporting 68 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

As of Thursday, Life Care officials said, 51 residents and 17 staffers have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-four residents have tested negative for COVID-19, while results on two other residents are pending.

Twenty-two staff members have tested negative, officials said.

Residents who tested positive were isolated and are receiving care. Should more acute care be needed, residents will be transferred to a local hospital.

The staff members are isolated at home and will return to the job after federal guidelines for returning to work are met.

"Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers," Life Care Center said in a press release. "Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control."

Life Care Center of Elkhorn has had a no-visitors policy since March.

All residents were tested Monday.

The center, at 20275 Hopper St., is owned by Life Care Centers of America, which also owns the facility in Kirkland, Washington, where the first major outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility occurred in early March.

"We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones," Michelle Yosick, the center's executive director, said in the press release.

